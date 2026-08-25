Broward deputy accused of threatening to kill woman, then fleeing with her gun before arrest, officials say

A Broward County Sheriff's deputy is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery by strangulation and robbery by sudden snatching with a firearm, after allegedly beating and threatening a woman.

According to the arrest report, Deputy Isaiah Williams climbed on top of the victim and began punching her in the face. Investigators say Williams proceeded to strangle the woman, holding her up for 20 to 25 seconds until her feet dangled beneath her. The victim told detectives she feared for her life during the attack.

The victim attempted to escape to a garage, where she told authorities Williams attacked her again and threatened to kill her. A struggle for the victim's firearm ensued. The woman managed to fire a single shot before screaming for help and fleeing to a neighbor's house, officials said.

Isaiah Williams Broward Corrections



Williams allegedly fled with the victim's gun before being apprehended by Miramar police. He has since posted bond and is required to wear an ankle monitor.

In a statement, the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Williams was placed on administrative investigative leave without pay following the arrest.