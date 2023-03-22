Broward deputy facing battery charges over 2021 traffic stop, stun gun use

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested and facing charges in connection with a traffic stop from two years ago in which he deployed his stun gun .

Carlos Ferrufino, 34, has been charge with two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of petit theft, according to the police report.

He turned himself in to the Broward County jail but it was not immediately clear Tuesday evening if bond had been set in the case.

According to a report, Ferrufino, a sheriff's office employee since since August 2014, has been placed on unpaid suspension.

Investigators said the deputy allegedly used a stun gun on a driver during the Jan. 25, 2021 traffic stop in Dania Beach, according to court documents.

When relatives came to the scene, one of them pulled out a cell phone and began recording the deputies before Ferrufino allegedly knocked the phone out of the relative's hand.

The deputy took the cell phone but did not turn it in, according to officials.