Broward County sees rapid expansion of freestanding emergency rooms, promising faster care for patients

In a medical emergency, every second matters. But for many residents, a visit to the emergency room can mean hours of waiting. As Broward County's population continues to grow, local healthcare providers are responding by opening new freestanding emergency rooms designed to save patients valuable time.

"As Broward grows, we like to grow with it," says Dr. Evan Boyar, Chief Medical Officer at Broward Health. The healthcare system is opening three new freestanding emergency rooms: one in Lighthouse Point and another in Sunrise are set to open later this year, while a third in Fort Lauderdale is slated for 2027.

Unlike urgent care centers, which treat less severe illnesses and injuries such as the flu, sprained ankles, or earaches, freestanding emergency rooms are equipped with all the advanced technology found in traditional hospital ERs. "The level of care can be provided, but if you require hospitalization, you can be taken to the main hospital," explains Dr. Boyar.

Broward Health is not alone in this expansion. Holy Cross Health is opening a freestanding ER in Deerfield Beach, and HCA Healthcare has received approval to build a facility on the site of a former bowling alley in Pompano Beach. That's three new freestanding ERs within five miles of each other in Northeast Broward.

Most freestanding emergency rooms accept health insurance, but patients are advised to check with their provider to determine whether the facility is considered in-network.

Navigating the costs and complexities of emergency care can be challenging. Cathy Bowers, a professional healthcare advocate, encourages patients to ask about costs upfront. "It is very important when you leave anywhere, ask for a super bill or a fee ticket," she says.

Bowers also recommends that residents familiarize themselves with nearby freestanding ERs before an emergency occurs. "The beauty of the concept is it gives consumers the choice not to have to go to the hospital. And they are in neighborhoods, so it makes it easier."

As freestanding emergency rooms become more common across Broward County, patients may soon find that life-saving care is closer, faster, and more convenient than ever before.