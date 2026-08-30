Broward County Public Schools administrator reassigned after arrest

A Broward County Public Schools administrator is behind bars in connection with a domestic situation, authorities confirm.

Marc Horowitz is charged with robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm or weapon, a charge associated with battery or domestic violence. He was arrested on Aug. 30, according to county records.

Horowitz was a 2021 teacher of the year finalist for Broward County and was previously an instructional coach at Flamingo Elementary School.

Broward County Public Schools said in a statement:

"The individual in question is an assistant principal at Orange Brook Elementary School. He is being reassigned from the school following an off-campus incident pending further Human Resources review and action, which may include termination.

"Broward County Public Schools holds its school leaders to the highest standards of professional conduct and takes matters that may fall short of those standards seriously."

This is a developing story. CBS News Miami will provide updates as they become available.