Broward callers will soon be able to live stream video to 911 dispatchers with new overhaul of county's system

Big changes are on the way for how residents can reach 911 in Broward County. On Tuesday, the Broward County Commission unanimously approved a major overhaul of the 911 dispatch system.

The system is designed to improve location accuracy and will allow callers to send recorded videos and even live-stream video directly to dispatchers.

"Before we would call 911, the person would answer the phone, ' Where are you? What's your location, and then dispatch law enforcement," said Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen. "Now it's video, text, a phone call, and it can identify that person's location better, and it's faster processing".

The $25 million contract with Motorola will be funded over 10 years by the state's Department of Management Services 911 fee. Bogen said the upgrade will boost public safety and give dispatchers a clearer picture of emergencies as they unfold.

"What if there's a need just to video stream it, and you don't say a word, so this gives much more safety to the person," Bogen said, adding that "every second counts" in an emergency. The person receiving the call will also have a "much better idea of what is going on and what danger there is".

The new system will also automatically transfer calls to other centers if one is busy, helping prevent delays.

Regarding previous criticism of Broward's 911 system, Bogen said those issues were due to staffing shortages that have now been corrected.

"Staff were leaving to go get higher-paid jobs elsewhere, Palm Beach County was offering higher salaries, Miami-Dade was offering higher salaries, so we upped their salaries, we have full staffing now," Bogen said. He added that the sheriff's office is "running it great. And we don't have any complaints at all from the 911".

County officials expect the new system to be up and running by summer 2028. CBS News Miami reached out to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, and Broward County officials and requested an interview with a first responder, but was told no one was available.