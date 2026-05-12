Broward commissioners debate new policing for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Broward County commissioners on Tuesday unpacked a 53-page report that outlined the pros and cons of the county taking control of policing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) has provided police and fire services at the airport for decades. However, with rising costs, commissioners say they must look at alternatives. They claim public safety accounts for over half of their $1.7 billion operating budget and have been at odds with Sheriff Gregory Tony over funding.

"It's all about saving money and accountability," said Broward Mayor Mark Bogen.

The report drew mixed reviews from commissioners during a Tuesday afternoon workshop.

"It's about control of dollars. We give money, and it's gone," said Commissioner Nan Rich.

But Commissioner Alexandra Davis disagreed. "I think it's premature to go from BSO to a whole new department," she said.

Sheriff Tony took to social media to weigh in, praising commissioners for doing their "due diligence" by hiring a consultant to study the costs and other factors. "It's about what's academically sound where you don't compromise public safety," Sheriff Tony said.

The Sheriff is already dealing with challenges, including Deerfield Beach breaking away to form its own police and fire units, and Pembroke Park severing its police ties. Pompano Beach has also been studying the matter, extending its contract for one year while reviewing costs.

The consultant's report was enough for Mayor Bogen to direct airport leaders and staff to move forward. They will put together information on the county's running policing at the airport and Port Everglades, enough for an agenda item to be voted on at an upcoming meeting.

"If we can save millions of dollars for the public, we are all for it," Mayor Bogen said.