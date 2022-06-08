Broward College closes Davie campus after fake call of shooting

BROWARD – Broward Collage has closed its Central Campus in Davie after a fake call of a shooting.

A CBS4 viewer said that all students were told to stay inside as the campus was put on lockdown early Wednesday afternoon.

Davie Police Chief Steve Kinsey said it all started when his department received a call of a shooting at Broward College.

Officers rushed to the scene, immediately searching Building 9 where the reported shooting took place. Officers found nothing, but conducted a secondary sweep to ensure the safety of all students.

Nearby schools, which were also checked, were placed on a Code Red lockdown as a precaution. Nothing was found at those schools either.

Kinsey said all schools, including Broward College, have been cleared and there are no victims or injuries at this time.

Detectives with Davie PD are investigating the origin of the call.

Broward College said normal activities will resume Thursday.