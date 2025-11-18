Boy, 7, hospitalized after pit bull attack in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE – A 7-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a pit bull outside his home on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities and family members.

Paramedics responded to the Lauderdale Manors neighborhood after the dog attacked the child, a witness said. The boy's father told CBS News Miami his son will need seven to 10 stitches and is traumatized by the incident.

Neighbor rushed to help child

Neighbor Vonda Kates said she saw the boy run to her porch after the attack.

"When the dog attacked, he ran straight through my gate and sat on my porch, and he was shaking," Kates said. "I'm like, calm down, baby, calm down."

Kates, who has medical training, said she treated the boy's wounds with peroxide and gauze until help arrived.

Dog taken to local shelter

Neighbors told CBS News Miami the dog often roamed the street without a proper fence. Signs warning "Beware of Dog" were posted at the owner's home. The boy's father said the dog was taken to a local shelter after the attack.

Kates said the dogs at the home have aggressive barks but had not bitten anyone before.

Owner's fate remains unclear

It's unclear whether the dog's owner will face charges or what will happen to the dog.