Broward agency gets $5M grant to make traffic safety improvements

FORT LAUDERDALE - With a high number of traffic fatalities in South Florida, the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization got a $5 million federal grant along with another million from the county to come up with a plan to improve traffic safety.

"We're going to be looking at mid-block crossings, we're looking at school zones, how to improve safety there. We're looking at opportunities for bicycle and pedestrian sensors," said James Cromar with the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization.

For one mom, the improvements are coming too late.

"I really enjoyed his company. I miss his talks," Marcia Plummer told CBS4 about her late son Alex. "He was out that night. We didn't hear from him," she recalls from January of 2022. "We got a call he was hit by a car," she said.

Alex did not survive. He had been trying to cross Atlantic Blvd near Powerline when two cars hit him.

Planners will look at problematic areas, like Sunrise Blvd., where people cross in the middle of the street, or the intersection of Oakland Park Blvd and State Road 7, considered the most dangerous in the county.

"Our region is actually one of the most dangerous places in the country for pedestrians and cyclists," said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Democrat from District 23.

According to state figures, last year, Broward had more than 35,000 traffic crashes, resulting in 236 fatalities. That includes 613 on bikes, with 14 fatalities and 859 on foot, leaving 60 dead.

"One of the main things is actually just speeding," Plummer said.

Plummer, who knows the pain of losing someone, says safety upgrades are needed.

"Is there enough lighting?" Plummer asks."Because with my son it happened after 10 at night. There's not enough lighting in that area," she said. "I don't know if the time is enough on those crosswalks, enough to get across the street. So that's something safety they need to look at," she said.

She's also urging people to use their voices as the hunt for solutions gets underway. "If an improvement needs to be made call your county and speak to them and say, 'I think an improvement needs to be made with this situation.'"

Broward will have a year to put together a plan to reduce traffic fatalities in the county. After that, they're hoping that eventually, half a billion dollars in federal grants will flow here to put that plan into place.