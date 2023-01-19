Brightline resumes service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami after temporary suspension

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning.

A problem with the New River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale led to an operating issue for the high-speed rail carrier. So for several hours, they were forced to suspend train service between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami.

Brightline was able to operate a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.

Around 8:30 a.m., Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic.

Just after 10 a.m. Brightline said the issue had been resolved and they had resumed normal operations between all South Florida stations.