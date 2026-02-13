A pedestrian is in "extremely critical condition" after he was hit by Brightline train, police say

A 30-year-old pedestrian is fighting for his life after Miami Police say he was hit by a Brightline train Friday night.

Miami police say that the man was transported to Jackson Memorial's Ryder Trauma Center in "extremely critical condition."

At the time of the incident, police said the railroad lights and crossing arms were working properly.

Miami Fire Rescue is treating the man, but authorities said "it doesn't look good."

His identity remains unknown, as does the cause of the crash.

CBS News Miami will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.