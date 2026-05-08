Brightline's future is in doubt after a report outlines the company's multi-billion dollars in debt

Brightline is facing a significant financial crisis and is having trouble paying its bills. An outside auditor's report has raised "substantial doubt" about the company's ability to continue operating as a going concern.

The report stated that Brightline "does not currently have the liquid funds necessary to service its debt and meet such other obligations as they become due," according to the document.

Brightline carries $2.2 billion in long-term debt and owes another $2.5 billion in interest over the life of that debt. As reported by CBS News Miami's news partners at the Miami Herald, the company was supposed to pay $117 million in interest this year but has deferred the payment while it seeks a money infusion. The grace period for the amount due is set to expire on June 15.

Passengers expressed concern over the news. Alyssa Francois, who frequently takes Brightline to Orlando, said the news was disappointing.

"It's concerning because, like, it's an easy way to get to Orlando and end up leaving, I'd have to find another way there," Francois said.

Nick, who lives in Orlando and uses the train to visit friends in South Florida, is hoping for the best.

"I enjoy taking the Brightline. I think it's good to have different types of public transit available to make sure people can get to places without having a car necessarily," Nick said. "I'd love to see it expanded and a lot more people use it. Maybe the train's a little crowded, but fewer cars on the road, less accidents, maybe. I like the train".

Despite the financial challenges, Brightline is moving forward with plans to extend its rail service from Orlando to Tampa.

The company released a statement emphasizing its momentum: "Brightline continues to demonstrate strong momentum, with first quarter 2026 marking the highest ridership and revenue performance in our history, with 20% year over year growth in March". The statement concluded that the company is "currently engaged with our partners on various options to enhance our balance sheet and position our company for long-term success".