Brickell residents express frustration over people dumping trash into Biscayne Bay: "There are no consequences"

Residents who live near Biscayne Bay in Brickell are voicing frustration over what they describe as an ongoing problem with litter being tossed into the water. Some residents report witnessing drivers park near the baywalk, throw trash over the seawall, and then leave without consequence.

Ernesto Cuesta, a Brickell resident and president of the Brickell Homeowners Association, said he has noticed a lack of signage prohibiting littering.

"Do you see any signs around that prohibit littering into the bay?" Cuesta asked. "You don't see that. You see a lot of cars coming in [to the baywalk area near 15th Road on Brickell Bay Drive], parking here, which they are probably not even residents in the area, and dumping garbage into the bay".

Biscayne Bay, the state of Florida's largest estuary, is an important habitat for various species of plants and wildlife. The problem persists despite recent efforts to protect the waterway. Governor Ron DeSantis ordered nearly $30 million in investments for Biscayne Bay preservation in December.

In addition, Miami police patrol the area, and Miami-Dade County leaders increased marine littering fines three years ago.

However, Cuesta and his neighbors are calling for stronger, more frequent enforcement.

"When there are no consequences to actions like that, nothing happens," Cuesta said.

City leaders stated that staff respond to every complaint and are actively working to keep litter out of Biscayne Bay.