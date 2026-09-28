Woman who filmed starving Miami dog on TikTok is set to adopt the animal she helped rescue

A disturbing video viewed more than 1 million times on TikTok has led to the arrest of a Brickell man on animal cruelty charges and the rescue of a malnourished French bulldog.

The video, captured by Rosalicia Bernal, showed the dog surrounded by waste on a balcony at the ParkLine Condos.

"I need help. The dog is not safe," Bernal said in the video. She added that seeing the animal in that situation left her feeling "terrible, bad, broken-hearted, confused".

The video caught the attention of Caterina Balzano, who joined Bernal in advocating for the animal. Both women contacted police, prompting officers and animal control to intervene and transport the dog for medical treatment.

Police arrested the dog's owner, 27-year-old Kevin Benjamin, for animal cruelty.

According to Benjamin's arrest report, the dog's ribs, spine, and other bony structures were visibly prominent through its skin, which appeared loose and lacked normal body condition. Officers noted no readily accessible food or water for the animal.

"When it comes to safety, not only for human beings but for our furry friends, we take this seriously," City of Miami Police Chief Edwin Lopez said. "We were able to salvage one animal, and the community coming together in this magnitude, for us, was very fruitful".

On Monday, the City of Miami held a press conference addressing community action and recognizing both women for their efforts to save the dog.

"If the community collectively — the Miami community — moved the way they did on Friday, we would all have a city that's much closer to what we all dream of seeing in Miami," Balzano said.

The dog is currently receiving medical care and is set to be adopted by Bernal.

"Adoption — approved! It's my baby!" Bernal said. She plans to rename the dog and pick it up from the veterinarian on Oct. 10.

CBS News Miami reached out to Benjamin for comment, but hasn't heard back.