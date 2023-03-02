Brevard County man charged with killing his teen daughter, ex-girlfriend and two others
ORLANDO -- A Brevard County man has been arrested after he allegedly killed his teen daughter, former girlfriend and two others in a home near Cocoa, law enforcement authorities said.
The Orlando Sentinel reported that Domenico Gigante, 36, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting Kiarra Terwilliger, 15, and her mother Constance Terwilliger, a woman he was previously in a relationship with.
Gigante also allegedly killed Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Andrew Watson, 36, the sheriff's office said.
According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, deputies were called to a home on Alan Shepard Avenue and Canaveral Groves shortly before 2 a.m.
When the deputies arrived, they found the bodies.
Ivey said two children, ages 9 and 6, were at the home during the killings but were not harmed.
The Sentinel reported that a surviving child called a relative to report what had happened inside the house.
A motive for the killings has not been determined.
Ivey said the suspect was "an extremely violent individual with an extremely violent past."
