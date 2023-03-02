Brevard County man charged with killing his teen daughter, ex-girlfriend and two others

ORLANDO -- A Brevard County man has been arrested after he allegedly killed his teen daughter, former girlfriend and two others in a home near Cocoa, law enforcement authorities said.

Deputies escort Domenico Gigante after his arrest for killing four people, including his teen daughter. Brevard County Sheriff's Office

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Domenico Gigante, 36, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting Kiarra Terwilliger, 15, and her mother Constance Terwilliger, a woman he was previously in a relationship with.

Gigante also allegedly killed Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Andrew Watson, 36, the sheriff's office said.

According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, deputies were called to a home on Alan Shepard Avenue and Canaveral Groves shortly before 2 a.m.

When the deputies arrived, they found the bodies.

Ivey said two children, ages 9 and 6, were at the home during the killings but were not harmed.

The Sentinel reported that a surviving child called a relative to report what had happened inside the house.

A motive for the killings has not been determined.

Ivey said the suspect was "an extremely violent individual with an extremely violent past."