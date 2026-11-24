A former Broward daycare worker was arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl and confessing to investigators, officials say.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place at the All My Children Academy on North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

According to the report, the suspect, who has been identified as 20-year-old Brenard Branch, of Fort Lauderdale, worked at the facility and allegedly told all the other children to leave the room.

Brenard Branch Broward Sheriff's Office

He then reportedly touched the 7-year-old girl inappropriately, and this allegedly took place on two occasions.

In addition, the report said Branch originally had denied all of the allegations, but then confessed after he took a polygraph and failed.

He was arrested and now faces two charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12.

CBS News Miami reached out to All My Children Academy for comment, but the academy said it did not want to comment at this point.

The report also said the suspect is no longer employed at the location.