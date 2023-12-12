Breezy South Florida Tuesday, wet weather stretch begins Wednesday

MIAMI - Tuesday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild afternoon ahead with highs in the upper 70s. A Windy Advisory is in effect for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade until Wednesday morning due to winds increasing out of the northeast 15 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 35 to 40 miles per hour.

Wet weather in the forecast NEXT Weather

Tuesday will be our final mainly dry day as a very wet and windy stretch of weather begins Wednesday and sticks around through the weekend.

A frontal boundary will lift north and bring plenty of moisture with rounds of rain. Heavy downpours and flooding will be possible. Highs will remain below normal in the low to mid 70s late week.

A low pressure system will bring even more moisture and keep us unsettled through the weekend. The rain chance stays high Saturday and Sunday.

