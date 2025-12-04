Florida drug bust seizes 92,000 pounds of 7-OH, arsenal of guns and explosives, sheriff says: "'Breaking Bad' on steroids"

In what is considered the largest bust of its kind in the country, a young man is facing serious charges after a Central Florida drug and explosives seizure unveiled an operation that authorities referred to as "'Breaking Bad' on steroids."

In a Facebook video shared Wednesday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello announced they arrested 26-year-old Maxwell Horvath on several charges after local and federal law enforcement agents seized approximately 92,000 pounds of an illegal substance believed to contain concentrations of 7-OH — a byproduct of the kratom plant said to be just as addictive as opioids — with a street value of around $4.7 million.

Earlier this year, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued an emergency rule banning the use of 7-OH, calling it an "immediate danger." Uthmeier is looking to have a judge toss out a challenge to a rule banning the sale and manufacture of the kratom byproduct.

"This is what danger looks like right here," Ivey said, detailing the dozens of weapons and boxes shown throughout the video. "Everything that you see behind us, everything you see in front of us, is a red flag for disaster."

Augello added that along with the drugs, agents seized an arsenal of firearms and explosives, including five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the property where the warrant was searched, along with grenade simulators and 50 pounds of precursor chemicals to make explosives.

"We're not just talking about drugs, we're not just talking about illegal substances out in the street, we're talking about explosive devices," he said. "Things that the military and other countries are utilizing all over the world to take out populations of people."

Ivey chimed in, calling the situation "terrorist activity across the board."

"This guy was either looking to engage in war or looking to arm those or furnish to those who are," Ivey said.

A month-long investigation unveils a "Breaking Bad" operation

The bust came after a month-long investigation that began in September involving the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Palm Bay Police Department.

According to Ivey, Horvath ran a Palm Bay business called Overseas Organics, where agents bought drugs and military-grade weaponry from him during the investigation, and at one point even toured his facility.

"This thing looked like 'Breaking Bad' on steroids is what it looked like," he said. "[Horvath] had it lined up with all sorts of different chambers and rooms, sterile environments, everything else."

Ivey added that Horvath would allegedly take and extract 7-OH, then put it into compression machines before shipping it outside of Florida, believing it would not violate the new state law surrounding the substance.

"Well, trick-or-treat, he is," he said. "Not only is he violating the law for that, but all the weapons, all the explosive devices, everything else that he has, is going to land him in prison for the rest of his life."

According to Ivey and Augello, Horvath is a "career offender" with a criminal record going as far back as when he was only 17. Ivey said that in 2017, Horvath had served two years in federal prison for possession of an explosive device, trafficking MDMA and served two years of federal probation.

Horvath is currently in custody, where he is facing a plethora of charges, including 36 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a short-barreled rifle, two counts of possession of a short-barreled machine gun, and more charges related to the explosives. Additionally, Ivey said Horvath also has pending federal indictments.