Brawl in Wendy's drive-thru leads to two arrests in Key Largo

By
Nadirah Z. Sabir
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Two men from Miami were arrested late Saturday night following a fight outside a Wendy's restaurant in Key Largo, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight in progress around 11:37 p.m., in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant. When they arrived, they observed a group of people fighting. 

Two suspects, identified as 20-year-old Kriss Bernabeu and 18-year-old Jonathan Fajardo, attempted to flee on foot but were quickly detained.

Authorities said both men appeared intoxicated and were charged with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Witnesses told deputies the altercation began when the two suspects, who were standing in the drive-through lane because the dining area was closed, got into an argument with people in a vehicle also waiting in line. At some point during the confrontation, both suspects reportedly picked up sticks.

No serious injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Deputies say additional charges or arrests may be forthcoming.

