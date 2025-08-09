Atlanta Braves sweep Miami Marlins in historic doubleheader with first female umpire

Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 8-6 on Saturday night to sweep the doubleheader in the first major league games with a female umpire.

Jen Pawol worked the doubleheader — at third base in the nightcap and first base in the opening game. She received an ovation during both games when the umpires were introduced. Between games, MLB announced her cap from the first game would be given to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Braves won the opener 7-1 thanks to a strong outing from rookie Hurston Waldrep and a key three-run home run from Michael Harris II.

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II (23) steals second base against Miami Marlins' Otto Lopez (6) in the second inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Atlanta. Mike Stewart / AP

In the second game, Erick Fedde (4-12) won for the first time in three starts with the Braves. Raisel Iglesias had a perfect ninth for his 16th save.

Ozuna hit a solo shot in the fourth and a three-run homer an inning later to help the Braves overcome a 4-0 deficit.

Catcher Drake Baldwin was 2 for 5 with three RBIs. He had two RBIs in the first game while serving as DH.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (6-11) gave up five runs in five innings, including both of Ozuna's homers. His ERA climbed to 6.55.

Xavier Edwards and Heriberto Hernandez had two RBIs each for the Marlins.

Rookie Jakob Marsee was 2 for 2 with 2 walks. He is hitting .448 in his first 10 games as a big leaguer.

Key moment

Ozuna's three-run homer in the fifth inning gave the Braves their first lead at 5-4. It traveled 416 feet to left to cap a four-run inning.

Key stat

Alcantara has given up at least five runs in 10 of his 23 starts this season, including five of his last eight.

Up next

Marlins RHP Cal Quantrill (4-9, 5.21) will finish off the five-game series opposite LHP Joey Wentz (2-3, 5.34) on Sunday.