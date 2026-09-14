1 in 50 Americans have an undetected brain aneurysm. A South Florida woman's story shows why follow-ups matter

An estimated 1 in 50 Americans is living with an unruptured brain aneurysm, and many have no idea it is there.

During Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month, one South Florida woman's story serves as a critical reminder to always follow up with medical care, even when feeling fine.

Martha Hernandez, a busy working mother, was stopped in her tracks last April when she woke up with a severe migraine and elevated blood pressure.

"I woke up with a huge migraine, and it wasn't going away," Hernandez said. "My blood pressure had gone up, so everything was out of control."

After experiencing unexplained hives, Hernandez went to the emergency room at Baptist Hospital. While the hives were unrelated, diagnostic imaging revealed an unexpected brain aneurysm.

"I was in shock," Hernandez said. "I couldn't believe it was happening, like that was happening to me."

A brain aneurysm is a bulge that forms in the wall of an artery in the brain. According to Dr. Guilherme Dabus, a physician at Baptist Hospital, an estimated 2% to 3% of the population has one.

"Most of the unruptured aneurysms actually do not cause any symptoms, so they are incidentally found through imaging studies," Dabus said.

Initially, Hernandez's aneurysm was small enough that doctors recommended routine follow-up monitoring. However, a follow-up test just two months later revealed it had grown significantly.

"We did something that's very unusual," Dabus said. "We admitted her right after the diagnostic test for her to be treated the next day because we were so concerned of how that aneurysm looked."

Hernandez, who had come to the hospital alone expecting to return home that afternoon, was told she had a rare dissecting aneurysm that was at risk of rupturing.

"When he told me that, I knew the urgency," she said. "It was just a flashback of my entire life. Everything just, you know, it stopped right there."

Dabus treated the aneurysm using a minimally invasive catheter procedure from inside the blood vessel, preventing a potential tragedy.

When a brain aneurysm ruptures, approximately 30% to 50% of patients die, according to Dabus.

Today, Hernandez remains diligent about her follow-ups and hopes sharing her story will encourage others to pay closer attention to their own health.

"I'm very grateful to be here," Hernandez said. "God gave me a second chance to make a positive impact for everyone else."

Doctors emphasize that finding an unruptured aneurysm does not automatically mean it requires treatment, as many small aneurysms can simply be monitored. For individuals diagnosed with an unruptured aneurysm, Dabus noted that keeping blood pressure under control and avoiding smoking are two of the most critical steps.