Brady Tkachuk's overtime goal completes second straight natural hat trick in Panthers' 3-2 win

Brady Tkachuk completed his second straight natural hat trick with a nifty move up the middle in overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Tkachuk also scored three straight goals Tuesday night in Columbus in the second period of a 7-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Florida Panthers left wing Brady Tkachuk (8) celebrates after scoring the game winning goal against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Leevi Meriläinen (31) during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky

With goalie Akira Schmid off for an extra attacker, Tkachuk tied it with 13 seconds left in regulation with a one-timer from the right faceoff circle. He started the run with 8:49 to go, firing a shot from the top of the right circle past goalie Leevi Merilainen.

Merilainen made 36 saves, and Liam Ohgren and defenseman Elias Pettersson scored first-period goals for Vancouver. The Canucks have lost six straight, the last five to start a six-game trip.

Schmid stopped 15 shots.

Ohgren opened the scoring at 7:23. After a Florida turnover, he took a pass from Linus Karlsson and snapped in a shot from the high slot.

Pettersson struck with 2:54 left in the first with his third goal of the season. Filip Chytil — making his season debut after returning from a preseason shoulder injury — set up the defender for a shot from the slot.

The Panthers lost forward Eetu Luostarinen midway through the third period when he crashed into the back boards off a clean hit from Pettersson.

Before the game, the Canucks traded Aatu Raty to Toronto for fellow forwards Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr.

Up next

Canucks: At Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Panthers: Host Seattle on Saturday night.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here