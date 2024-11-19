Brace for coldest day of season: lows in the 50s Friday

MIAMI - The coldest air of the season is on the way. Although it will be warm Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold front is on the way and we'll enjoy sweater weather late week and into the weekend.

Tuesday morning saw a mild start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Highs climb to the low 80s this afternoon with clouds and mainly dry conditions.

Seven-day weather forecast. CBS News Miami

On Wednesday, scattered showers and storms will be possible as the front moves in. Highs will rise to the mid 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. The breeze will build out of the South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Once the front clears, lows will fall to the upper 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows will drop to the low 70s in the Keys. It will be a beautiful, breezy day with highs in the upper 70s, and lower humidity and mostly sunny skies.

By Friday it will be even colder as lows plummet to the low 50s inland and the mid to upper 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade. This will be the coolest morning we have had since Feb. 26. Lows in the Keys will fall to the upper 60s. Highs will be pleasant in the mid 70s and we'll enjoy a refreshing breeze out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph.

A chill will still be in the air as we head into the weekend as lows will tumble to the 50s Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs will remain comfortable in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Morning lows Friday CBS News Next Weather