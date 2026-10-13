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Police pursuit in Boynton Beach ends with crash and standoff, injuring male driver, FHP says

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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A pursuit involving the Florida Highway Patrol and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for a stolen pickup truck ended in a standoff with the driver in Boynton Beach on Tuesday afternoon. 

FHP and PBSO said they located a stolen black Chevrolet pickup truck and pursued it. Officials said that the driver had stolen the truck from a pizza delivery man in Lake Worth the night before. 

According to FHP, the chase ended when the truck crashed. 

The male driver, who authorities have not identified, then entered a standoff with both agencies, FHP said in a statement to WPEC, CBS News Miami's Palm Beach affiliate.  

The driver is receiving life-saving treatment from first responders, FHP said.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area of Jog Road between Woolbright Road and Grand Isles Drive, as they closed the roads while they investigate. 

According to WPEC, PBSO declined rumors circulating online that the incident was connected to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). 

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