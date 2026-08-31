Florida halts all new license plate reader camera permits and orders existing ones removed within 30 days

Amid a growing backlash against license plate reader (LPR) cameras and citing concerns over privacy, Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration on Monday moved to shut down the newly ubiquitous technology on state roads.

The cameras, made by Flock Safety and other companies, use artificial intelligence to track suspects and flag speeders. But reports of abuse by police in Florida and around the country have sparked a bipartisan push to rethink their use.

A memo from the Florida Department of Transportation to local law enforcement agencies stated that the authority to use the cameras on state roads is being withdrawn.

"While Florida law limits the issuance of permits for LPR systems to law enforcement agencies, the recent exponential increase in deployments along our roadways, coupled with concerning reports of misuse, data privacy concerns, and surveillance schemes merit immediate action to preserve Floridians' sovereignty and quality of life," the memo from FDOT chief operating officer Will Watts states.

DeSantis himself has soured on the cameras.

"No one has given law enforcement more tools than we have, but they need to be targeted at criminals," DeSantis told reporters at an event in Jacksonville on Monday. "If they can create a dossier on your movements, they would be able to make a fortune in selling that to companies for advertising and product placement."

DeSantis also raised the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns as another reason to block the cameras from creating a "surveillance state."

"I don't think they intend to do general surveillance, but I will tell you, if we had all this around the country when COVID happened, you absolutely would have seen those turned on people who were outside of lockdown orders in California," DeSantis said.

He added that while local sheriffs likely have used the technology effectively, the potential for abuse is too great.

"You also have to say how this can be misused," DeSantis said. "I don't think we have really strong penalties at all for that type of misuse."

According to the memo, local law enforcement agencies that previously received a permit to use the cameras to take them down within 30 days. The memo also states there aren't going to be any more permits given going forward.

"Further, as of the date of this memorandum, the Department will use its discretionary authority to cease the issuance of all future requests for LPR systems within its jurisdictional authority," Watts wrote.