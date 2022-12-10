Boynton Beach PD announces tragic off-duty death of decorated veteran officer Dennis Castro

BOYNTON BEACH – The Boynton Beach Police Department has announced the tragic off-duty death of a decorated veteran officer.

According to the department, Dennis Castro was involved in an off-duty car accident, sustaining severe injuries that claimed his life.

"Today is my toughest day as Chief of police," Chief Joe DeGiulio said. "Officer Castro's service and commitment to the Boynton Beach Police Department and to the community we serve was truly remarkable. The entire Boynton Beach Police Department is honored to have served alongside Officer Castro, who was a friend and hero to all."

Castro, who was a United States Marine Corps veteran, served the Boynton Beach Police Department for 14 years. He worked as a member of the SWAT team, the DUI task force and as a traffic homicide investigator.

In addition to being awarded Officer of the Month several times by the department, he was also voted Officer of the year in 2021 by the Palm Beach County Commission's Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center.

Castro is survived by his wife and two children.