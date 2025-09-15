Boy, 2, rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in backyard pool near Homestead

Young boy rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in family pool near Homestead

A 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a pool over the weekend near Homestead.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it happened Sunday when the boy's family was hosting a gathering at their home, located at SW 238 Street and 116 Court.

Family members told deputies the boy was in and out of the residence, but when they did not see him for a few minutes, they checked outside and found him in the pool, according to the sheriff's office.

The boy was pulled from the water, and family members immediately began CPR, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they took over administering CPR.

According to the sheriff's office, the child began breathing again, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took him to an area hospital, where he was listed as stable.