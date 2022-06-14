Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 14, facing sexual assault charges in Hollywood

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD -- The Hollywood Police Department said they have arrested a 14-year-old in the sexual assault of a woman last Friday.

Here is what they said: 

"On June 13th, 2022, just before midnight, detectives with the Hollywood Police Department and SWAT Team members served an arrest warrant in the 700 block of S. Park Road for a sexual assault that occurred on June 10th 2022."

The 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident. 

No additional information was made available. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 9:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.