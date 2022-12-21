Bond set for woman caught on video throwing monitor at MIA ticket counter worker

MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500.

Camila McMillie Miami-Dade Corrections

According to investigators, On Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.

McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight.

"While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use nearby restrooms. Once the subject noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children," police said.



Investigators said she pulled the boarding pass reader off the wooden counter, damaging the equipment and countertop area and as she continued to scream, she grabbed the computer monitor and threw it at the gate agent.

Custom and Border Protection officers who were nearby detained McMillie until Miami-Dade police officers arrived.

McMillie was placed under arrest and charged accordingly.

The gate agent sustained bruising to her shoulder, according to authorities.

"Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time," the airline said in a statement.