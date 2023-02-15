Bomb squad called in for investigation at Oakland Park home

FORT LAUDERDALE - Residents of an Oakland Park neighborhood were evacuated Wednesday morning for a Broward sheriff's investigation.

The initial call came in around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious item at a home in the 3400 block of NE 8th Avenue. A bomb squad and a hazardous materials team were sent in to investigate.

The sheriff's office has not given any details about what they were investigating. However, people in the immediate area were told to leave their homes.

Roads in the area of NE 8th Avenue and 34th Street remained closed during the investigation.