Bodycam video released of mom accused of abandoning her young children in an Uber with the driver in Sunrise

Sunrise police have released new body camera video capturing the arrest of a mother who allegedly abandoned her kids with an Uber driver.

Officers met up with the Uber driver and found two toddlers in his car.

Police say the children were in good health and spirits, but said they were thirsty and hungry.

"And you've been here for how long?" the police officer asked.

"More than two hours," replied the Uber driver.

Sunrise police received a 911 call from this Uber driver on Friday night.

He told them his 3 and 4-year-old passengers were left with him by their mother, 32-year-old Emily Sabogal.

The driver told police she got into his car drunk and was still drinking.

"She left this smell. It's rum," said the driver as he showed officers a cup Sabogal got in his car with.

When back up arrived, the officer explained to them the story before they went searching for her.

"Kept telling him to turn. You know, deviating from what the GPS was saying. She goes, just cancel the ride, I'll give you extra cash. Gives him like 10 bucks. Ends up here. Gets out in the lot. Disappears," explained the police officer.

Police found the woman in a shopping plaza.

In the arrest form, they note she was slurring her words and appeared intoxicated while answering their questions.

"I don't know what's going on right now," said Sabogal to officers.

"What's going on? You deserted your kids for two hours! That's what's going on," said the officer.

"That Uber driver has been sitting with your kids waiting for you to come back for the past two hours," replied the officer to Sabogal after she said she didn't desert them.

"You know what that sounds like, honestly, like what probably happened because I don't have my phone. I just fixed my phone," replied Sabogal.

Sabogal was arrested and charged with 1 count of child neglect and two counts of desertion of a child.

She's out of jail $1,500 bond.