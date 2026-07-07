Body pulled from Hollywood lake Tuesday morning, officials say

Officials in Hollywood said a body was pulled from a lake in Hollywood early Tuesday morning, and now an investigation is underway.

Few details have been released, but Hollywood Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 1100 block of Sheridan Street to investigate a possible drowning.

A body was found in a lake along Sheridan Street in Hollywood on July 7, 2026, according to officials.

A Broward Sheriff's Office marine unit then found the body, and Hollywood Fire Rescue confirmed the person was dead.

The investigation remains active, and no other details were immediately available.