Body found in burning car parked in Walmart lot west of Homestead Air Reserve Base

A disturbing discovery was made after Miami-Dade firefighters extinguished a car fire in a shopping plaza parking lot and found a body inside.

It happened in front of a Murphy's gas station, near a Walmart and Taco Bell, in the area of SW 136 Avenue and SW 288 Street. This is west of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said just before 7:30 p.m., deputies were sent to the lot to check out reports of a car on fire.

When they arrived, deputies found a car with flames shooting out of it and tried to put it out themselves, however, they were unsuccessful. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, extinguished the fire and that's when the body was discovered.

"It's just crazy because you hear about something happening everyday but to happen so close to you, it's just crazy," Gabriela Larosa said.

The sheriff's office said they are working to determine the gender and identity of the person.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.