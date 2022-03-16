Watch CBS News
Boca Raton Man Is State's Newest Millionaire After Hitting Top Prize In Florida Lottery Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) - A Boca Raton man is the state's newest millionaire thanks to a Florida Lottery game.

John Young, 61, won a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.00.

Young purchased his winning ticket from Kwik Stop on NW 7th Avenue in Boca Raton. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 prizes of $1 million.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.

