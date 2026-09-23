"Suspicious" fire on 40-foot boat in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea under investigation

A boat fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a dock in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and investigators say the blaze is being treated as suspicious.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said units responded shortly after 6 a.m. to reports of a fire at a dock behind 264 South Tradewinds Avenue.

When they arrived, they said they found a 40-foot Carver vessel fully engulfed in flames.

This photo shows a boat in flames in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Sept. 23, 2026. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue

Firefighters worked to suppress the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby boats and surrounding property. They eventually were able to extinguish the blaze and contain it to the one vessel.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

Officials said that crews stayed on scene after the fire was out to check for hot spots and to make sure that the fire was fully extinguished.

The Pompano Beach Fire Marshal is now investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Investigators are currently treating the fire as suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.