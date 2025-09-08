Blood moon rises during total lunar eclipse. See the photos.

A blood moon rose in the night sky this week, offering a dazzling celestial event for people across multiple continents.

Blood moons occur during a total lunar eclipse, which is when Earth is positioned between the sun and the moon. The only sunlight that can reach the moon comes from the edges of the Earth's atmosphere, giving the moon a red glow, according to NASA.

The term "blood moon" can also be used to describe the moon when it is red due to haze, smoke or dust, the agency notes.

Photos from around the world show the spectacle, which could be seen in Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa.

The next total lunar eclipse, which will be visible in the Americas, will be in March.

In this image taken with double exposure, a total lunar eclipse cast a "blood moon" over the night sky on Sept. 8, 2025 in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province of China. Shen Junfeng/VCG via Getty Images

This photograph shows a full moon also known as "blood moon" during a lunar eclipse with a statue of the ancient Greek goddess Irene holding a child in the foreground, in central Athens, on Sept. 7, 2025. ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images

The moon appears from behind the Tokyo Skytree during a total lunar eclipse in the middle of the night above the Japanese capital early on Sept. 8, 2025. STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images

The "blood moon" is pictured during an eclipse in the night sky over Sydney on Sept. 8, 2025. DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

People are seen on a floor of the Shanghai World Financial Centre as a full moon, also known as the "blood moon," rises above skyscrapers in the financial district of Lujiazui in Shanghai on Sept. 7, 2025. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

Beach-goers rest on a shore of the Black Sea with a full moon also known as "blood Mmon" during a phase of a total eclipse in the background in Odesa, on Sept. 7, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP via Getty Images

A montage of pictures shows the phases of the blood moon total lunar eclipse as it is seen in Depok City, West Java province, Indonesia, on Sept. 8, 2025. Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A full moon painted in red is seen as the second total lunar eclipse of the year where moon sits deep within Earth's darkest part of our planet's shadow creating a dramatic "blood moon", Stockholm City, Sweden, Sept. 7, 2025. Narciso Contreras/Anadolu via Getty Images

Full moon rises over St. Isaac Cathedral on Saint Petersburg, Russia during total lunar eclipse on Sept. 7, 2025. Sergei Mikhailichenko/Anadolu via Getty Images

A total lunar eclipse cast a "blood moon" over the night sky on Sept. 8, 2025 in Beijing, China. Sheng Jiapeng/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images