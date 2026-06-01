Beware World Cup ticket scams: Brokers warn fans as social media fraud surges ahead of the 2026 FIFA Tournament

World Cup ticket sellers see scammers hunting desperate buyers on social media. The offers seem legit, but many lead to preventable losses, ticket brokers said.

Already fans see warnings on StubHub, Vivid Seats and Event Tickets Center secondary sales websites that the 2026 World Cup is a "high-demand event" with "inventory limited" and "3% to 4% of tickets left."

"Customers are going to feel that urgency to buy tickets," said Nick Gardner, Vice President of Product Delivery at Event Tickets Center.

Verified brokers have no shortage of buyers. Event Tickets Center's team also see people too desperate to get deals on World Cup match tickets.

"That urgency can lead to some vulnerabilities in looking in unconventional ways to get tickets and leaving them open to get scammed," Gardner said.

Gardner warned buyers to resist offers on social media.

"You definitely should not be searching for tickets on social media," Gardner said. "If you can get them from a friend, obviously, that's a very trustworthy source. Anybody who is trying to offload tickets and seek you out and you happen to be looking for tickets, they've identified you as prey."

He recommends finding verified, transparent sellers who have reviews, partnerships and online press releases.

"We recommend looking for places with a secure checkout," Gardner said. "So anybody who is trying to transact over Zelle or Crypto or Venmo, we recommend staying away from those."

Buyers can avoid losses through knowledge of state law. Florida statutes require ticket resale brokers to guarantee a "full refund" when an event is canceled, the customer is denied admission or the ticket is not delivered.

Scams are so common across the country that the Better Business Bureau maintains an online "Scam Tracker."

It lists at least 15 alleged schemes involving 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket sales.

So, verified brokers warn ticket buyers to get any and all offers.