Betty T. Ferguson, longtime Miami-Dade commissioner and activist, dies

Longtime Miami-Dade commissioner and community activist Betty T. Ferguson has died at 91 years old.

Ferguson was first elected to office in 1993 and has been honored numerous times for her leadership, service and dedication. She was the widow of the late U.S. District Court Judge Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. and the mother of two children. A park is named in her honor in Miami Gardens, a city she helped establish.

"She was one of the forces behind single-member districts," said Rep.-elect Oliver Gilbert. "She believed in people's voices and being an amplifier of their voices. And that's how she lived her life. That's how she promoted her service. And you see that through her fight for single-member districts, to being a county commissioner for District One, and afterward just being an activist in the North Dade community."

Condolences have been pouring in. Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins posted to social media, saying, "Today we lost a true trailblazer," going on to say that Ferguson's legacy is an inspiration, especially to women in public service, and one that will live on for generations.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called Ferguson her first county mentor, saying, "She showed me how to stand up for truth and justice at county hall, and she was a huge influence on my path to county government."

The Miami Dolphins also released a statement saying that Ferguson was a champion for civil rights, the City of Miami Gardens and the people who make up this vibrant community.