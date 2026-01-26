Beloved boxer "Johnny Thunder" Jonathan Scibica found dead in canal; community mourns as investigation continues

Friends and family are mourning the loss of local boxer Jonathan Scibica, known professionally as "Johnny Thunder," who died tragically over the weekend at just 35 years old.

The Broward Sheriff's Office launched a missing person's alert for Scibica on Saturday. On Sunday, their aerial unit located his submerged pickup truck in a canal off East Cypress Creek Road, with his body inside.

The canal where he was found is just around the corner from Cheers bar, where Scibica had spent time on Friday night.

"I can tell you there are a lot of broken hearts today," said Johnny Farace, who taught Scibica boxing and remained a close friend.

Farace visited the canal on Monday with Scibica's widow, reflecting on the impact Johnny had on the community. "I taught him to box and he created a culture that brought so many people together," Farace said.

As "Johnny Thunder," Scibica co-owned 'Level Up' Boxing Gym in Fort Lauderdale. His co-owner and friend, Elia Carranza, described the loss as devastating.

"It's a huge loss. I never wanted to do this without him," Carranza said. "His dream was to help us accomplish what we wanted. I'm a world champion because of him, and his legacy will be others achieving everything he wanted."

At the mobile home park on the edge of the canal, residents who witnessed the recovery of Scibica's pickup are left with questions.

"It doesn't make sense. Why would you leave Cheers and drive all the way in here, and then be found on the passenger's side?" wondered Candy, a resident who asked not to give her last name.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says this remains an active investigation. Detectives are speaking with people who were with Scibica before he left Cheers, as well as with the many grieving friends he leaves behind.

Loved ones are now planning a celebration of life to honor his memory.