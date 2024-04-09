What it takes to perform in Cirque du Soleil's "Echo" at Gulfstream Park

MIAMI - Strength, stamina, and skill. It takes a lot to seemingly defy gravity and look good while doing it, as Cirque du Soleil performers do on and off the stage.

Cirque's latest show Echo is in town and brings a magical story to life, in a way you've never seen before. The show is so popular that they've already extended their stay at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

But what does it take to be a Cirque performer? CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor went to find out.

"We wanted to check out what the hype was all about and they put me through rigorous tests to see if would be able to participate," she said.

After watching the performers train and practice their routines, Morgan said the acrobatics alone will make you question if they're even human.

First up for the newbie, a rope climb. She said coach Antonio Moore made it look easy, but when it was her turn to try, that was the farthest thing from the truth.

She did, however, manage to make the climb. Not once but three times.

The testing didn't end there. Next, Morgan did upper body strength training.

"We went through a couple of our strength conditioning tests for the artists as they introduced themselves to Cirque and you did a great job," coach Moore told Morgan.

Moore, who used to be a performer himself, said the artists in the show constantly train to keep in peak condition.

"On average, the artists are training anywhere from three to 10 hours a week on top of doing shows. The show is 90 minutes with an intermission."

He said they have performers from all over the world

"We have Ethiopia, we have France, we have Mexico, we have Australia, we have, oh my, Canada," said Moore. "Each submitted a resume tape, and went through a casting process and training to put on the show for you."

Morgan said it's safe to say she'll be working on my upper body strength. So if you want to watch the real professsionals in action, tickets are still available.