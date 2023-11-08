Man arrested after bag containing woman's torso found in Encino; authorities search for his missing family members

Investigators ask for the public's help as three people are missing and one dismembered body was fou Investigators ask for the public's help as three people are missing and one dismembered body was fou 01:47

A man has been arrested after a woman's torso was found inside a plastic bag near an Encino dumpster Wednesday morning.

SkyCal overhead the dumpster where the woman's torso was located in Encino. KCAL News

The gruesome discovery was made just after 6 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall north of the Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Way intersection, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They say that the bag with the body part inside was found by a homeless man searching the dumpster for recyclables.

Investigators did not believe that the woman's torso had been in the dumpster for more than two days, and as of Thursday afternoon, the dismembered remains have not yet been identified.

Hours later, as the Encino investigation continued, additional detectives were dispatched to a Tarzana residence in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace. Police said the search was prompted by surveillance video evidence from Encino.

With SkyCal overhead, the large house could be seen teeming with investigators throughout the late afternoon.

Wednesday evening, LAPD announced that 35-year-old Samuel Haskell had been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody at the Topanga Mall.

"Typically if someone, a murder suspect, is dismembering a body it's to delay identification," LAPD Detective Efren Gutierrez said. "So, that by implication would mean that they may have been known to each other."

Samuel Haskell's family members are listed as missing by LAPD: Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents, Yanxiang Wang, 64, and Gaoshan Li, 72 LAPD

Detectives said that three people who lived in the same home as Haskell, his wife Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents Gaoshan Li, 72, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, all are still missing and a white Volkswagen Tiguan, license 9ANC890, belonging to Mei's parents, is missing. Neighbors told investigators that the car is normally parked on the street, and they had not seen it at all Wednesday.

While searching the Tarzana home, investigators said that blood evidence was located but did not provide further details.

Haskell's three children who also lived in the home were located elsewhere and are being cared for by family members.

Police said Hakdell's white 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, license 7FRM190 is also missing.

Aerial view of the home on Coldstream Terrace, which investigators combed through for hours on Wednesday. KCAL News

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.