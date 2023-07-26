Watch CBS News
2 facing charges after baby found inside hot car in Lauderdale Lakes

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A three-month-old baby is expected to be OK after being found inside a hot car in Lauderdale Lakes, but her dad and aunt are now facing neglect charges. 

John Polidor, 43, and Rose Belony, 40, were arrested Monday and both face one count of child neglect without great harm.

Employees at the Enterprise Rent-a-Car, located at 2200 N. State Road 7, called 911 after noticing the baby inside a vehicle at around 11 a.m. 

The baby was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she was treated. 

Both the father and the aunt bonded out of court and will be facing a judge in about three weeks. 

First published on July 26, 2023 / 2:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

