Award-winning composer Carlos Rafael Rivera inspires future musicians at Frost School of Music

He's a Grammy and three-time Emmy Award-winning composer whose work has reached millions around the world. But for Carlos Rafael Rivera, one of Hollywood's most sought-after scorers, true success is found at home in a classroom in South Florida.

Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., inside a screen-lit classroom at Frost School of Music at University of Miami, Rivera teaches film scoring and foundation to graduate students, focusing not only on music but on resilience, mentorship and grit.

From rock dreams to the classroom

Rivera's journey hasn't been a straight path. A graduate of Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, he once played in a local rock band performing at proms across Miami.

"I mean, my goal was always to kind of be a teacher… I had this rock and roll dream that died in my thirties," Rivera said.

After early setbacks in Los Angeles' music scene, he returned home to South Florida, where he discovered a new purpose.

"So I get an opportunity just because I find out there's one class being taught at Frost school… I started teaching one class, then two, then three, then four," he said.

Scoring big in Hollywood

While teaching, Rivera continued pursuing his dream of composing for film and television. His work includes the award-winning score for The Queen's Gambit and collaborations with major Hollywood creators.

But his students say what makes the greatest impact isn't his accolades, it's his presence in the classroom.

"Even though he has somewhat of a name for himself… he's very personable and he's funny and he takes the time to get to know you," Florence Hughes said of one of his students. "You really can feel that like he's like, OK, like I'm just gonna put everything aside and just we're here… we're working on your guys' stuff right now."

Learning through mistakes

For Rivera, sharing his personal setbacks is part of his teaching philosophy.

"I love when he talks about his mistakes… because we can learn a lot about the mistakes a professional like him has done and even can encourage us to do better," said student Giulio Dellapietra.

"What makes me proud of the opportunity to teach is the fact that I'm giving back and I'm sharing all my mistakes with the next generation… and if I'm doing my job, then they will grow beyond me by far, hopefully," Rivera said.

Resilience as essential as talent

Rivera tells his students that resilience is as essential as talent.

"Grit… the ability to get up and realize that you're not your work… the thing you make is the thing you show and is the thing they reject… that separation helps you grow… that objectivity helps you take on any kind of problem in a way that kind of helps you move forward," he said.

Though his career spans continents, Rivera says his heart is firmly in the classroom.

"Yeah, this is my North Star… teaching is what I'm gonna do till they, you know, stop me from doing it," he said.

Rivera continues to shape scores heard around the world, but in Miami, he's shaping the next generation of musicians. And that's what makes him Miami Proud.

