Average price for gasoline in Florida dips below $3, down 10 cents from last week, AAA says

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Florida dipped below $3 on Monday and was down 10 cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

Motorists paid an average of $2.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded as demand has slowed amid economic uncertainty. But the decline isn't expected to continue.

"Unfortunately, the downward trend may not continue much longer," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement.

"Oil prices moved higher last week after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iranian oil." Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, also cautioned that the decreases might soon stall.

"So far, 2025 has been relatively calm at the pump for most Americans, thanks in part to OPEC's ongoing restoration of oil production and continued uncertainty surrounding tariff policies and its potential impact on the global economy," De Haan said in a statement.

"Regardless, Americans are currently spending over $200 million less per day on gasoline compared to this time last year."

The national average price Monday was $3.15, down 3 cents from a week earlier. The Crestview-Fort Walton Beach had the state's lowest average prices Monday at $2.75 a gallon.

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, by contrast, had average prices of $3.13 a gallon, according to AAA.