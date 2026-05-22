2 Miami-Dade condo owners arrested after confrontational HOA board meeting: "They make it hard to get records"

A loud, confrontational condo board meeting at the sprawling Commodore Plaza community in Aventura ended this week with the arrests of two unit owners. Stanislav Teplyakov and Espana Aristy, a former board member, were arrested for trespassing after repeated warnings.

The two owners said they have been trying to get financial questions answered, worried about the cost of likely assessments that they fear will run into tens of thousands of dollars for residents. The complex is nearly 60 years old and is undergoing a 50-year recertification that requires major structural work.

"They asked me to leave. I said no, I have a unit here," Teplyakov explained. Aristy claimed that as owners ask questions about how money is spent, the board "makes it hard to get records." Teplyakov said he spent 15 hours in jail, and Aristy reported that her son had to bail her out.

The arrests come as Florida homeowners face new burdens following the Champlain Tower collapse, which claimed 98 lives. Florida lawmakers passed stricter laws for structural soundness and greater condo board transparency. However, these new rules have resulted in heavy assessments for some homeowners to pay the cost of renovations, leading to frustration and "Huge debt."

Following the arrests, Commodore Plaza sent a letter to homeowners to explain the incident. The letter stated in part that "Several owners engaged in disruptive conduct, interrupting speakers…failing to follow directions." It called the arrests "Not the outcome the board sought … a last resort after repeated non-compliance."

David Cannady, a former Broward prosecutor and current real estate attorney not involved in the Commodore case, said police have discretion to make an arrest after repeated warnings, even at a communal condo community center. He cautioned that while residents have the right to ask questions, they should "be prepared for potential consequences." Cannady advised that residents seek help first from city and county officials when they have problems with their board. "Post Surfside, there are a lot of people left in the lurch who may not be able to afford to stay where they are," he added.

Teplyakov and Aristy are scheduled to have a court hearing on June 11 and plan to fight the charges.