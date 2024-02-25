Automotive Lifetime Achievement Gala honors history and feats of auto racing industry

BOCA RATON — The Automotive Lifetime Achievement Gala happened Saturday night in Palm Beach County.

This year's theme was "The Great Gatsby," turning the Boca Raton Concours D'Elegance into a 1920s blast to the past.

The event is partially designed to honor the history and global achievements of distinguished individuals and leaders who have reached significant milestones in the automotive racing industry. It also serves as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, and it's sponsored by Rick Case Honda CEO Rita Case.

"We believe in the Boys & Girls Club — we've been on the board of the Boys & Girl Club for 38 years — it's an organization that helps those children have a hand up with education, gets them to a safe place after school," Case said. "And, this event raises money to support that cause here in Broward County."

The awards ceremony concluded with a live auction, offering attendees the opportunity to bid on an array of items like exotic vacation packages and one-of-a-kind experiences.