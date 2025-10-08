Authorities respond to reports of suspicious package at Home Depot near Zoo Miami

Police responded to reports of a suspicious package Wednesday afternoon at a Home Depot store near Zoo Miami in Cutler Ridge, authorities said.

According to officials, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived with a Hazmat team at the location in the 19400 block of SW 106 Avenue and were awaiting a bomb squad response.

Images from Chopper 4 showed police had closed off the parking lot with yellow tape as the investigation continues.

No additional details were immediately released.

Authorities said this is a developing situation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.