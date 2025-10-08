Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities respond to reports of suspicious package at Home Depot near Zoo Miami

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Suspicious device investigated at Cutler Ridge Home Depot
Suspicious device investigated at Cutler Ridge Home Depot 00:35

Police responded to reports of a suspicious package Wednesday afternoon at a Home Depot store near Zoo Miami in Cutler Ridge, authorities said.

According to officials, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived with a Hazmat team at the location in the 19400 block of SW 106 Avenue and were awaiting a bomb squad response.

Images from Chopper 4 showed police had closed off the parking lot with yellow tape as the investigation continues.

No additional details were immediately released.

Authorities said this is a developing situation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue