Authorities respond to reports of suspicious package at Home Depot near Zoo Miami
Police responded to reports of a suspicious package Wednesday afternoon at a Home Depot store near Zoo Miami in Cutler Ridge, authorities said.
According to officials, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived with a Hazmat team at the location in the 19400 block of SW 106 Avenue and were awaiting a bomb squad response.
Images from Chopper 4 showed police had closed off the parking lot with yellow tape as the investigation continues.
No additional details were immediately released.
Authorities said this is a developing situation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.