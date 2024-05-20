Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Red Sox pitcher Austin Maddox arrested in underage sex sting, Florida sheriff says

By Neal Riley

/ CBS/AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Major League Baseball player Austin Maddox, who had a short stint pitching for the Boston Red Sox in 2017, was arrested in Florida in what authorities are calling a "child predator operation."

Maddox was one of 27 people arrested as part of a multi-agency operation late last month, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. They are accused of soliciting sex over the internet from people who they believed were children, officials said.

"Austin Maddox, a former Red Sox MLB player, traveled with the intent of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old child," Waters said at a news conference Monday.  

Charges against Austin Maddox

Maddox, 33, began communicating with an undercover agent pretending to be an underage girl on April 28, an arrest report said. He expressed his intent to have sex with the girl even after she told him that she was 14, officials said.

Maddox agreed to meet the girl at a pre-arranged location, where he was arrested by law enforcement officers, authorities said.

Video released by the sheriff's office showed an officer tackling Maddox to the ground. 

"Maddox resisted arrest, until our K-9 got involved," the video states.

He is charged with four felony counts, including traveling to meet after using a computer to solicit a child. He is being held in jail on a $300,000 bond. His attorney didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Austin Maddox career with the Red Sox

Maddox played college ball for the University of Florida and was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2012. He made his major league debut with the team in 2017 after several years in the minors. According to Baseball Reference, he appeared in 13 games for Boston in 2017, throwing 17 innings. 

He spent about three months on the Red Sox roster before heading back to the minors to recover from shoulder injuries. He was released from the team in 2019.  

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 4:53 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.