Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you

MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis.

These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday.

Resilience pods CBS4

The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather.

The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following a disaster.

"These pods are going to be functional both in the case of emergencies both for the prepare," said Levine Cava. Miami-Dade County, along with the cities of Miami and Miami Beach joined together to help create this for South Florida in what they're calling a way to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

"In the event of a natural disaster. It will provide our community with resources that they need whatever that is whether it's food, information being able to communicate because we have no Wi-Fi," said Christine King, Chairwoman of City of Miami Commission.

The project will locate specific sites for physical hubs, not pods, to support the community.

Mayor Levine Cava says having something like this can roll out quickly at a neighborhood level and will be a game changer when dealing with devastation.

"These mobile pods are reconfigured shipping containers, but we also have some fixed locations that will be designated and the point is for the community to know about them and work with the department and emergency management to let people know there's a place they can go in a disaster," Levine Cava said.

They are currently studying to set locations for the hubs. There will be 12 in the City of Miami and dozens across Miami-Dade County when finished.