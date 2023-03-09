Good Samaritan who foiled abduction attempt honored in Pembroke Park

MIAMI - A Good Samaritan who, police say risked his life to save a child, was recognized as a hero Wednesday night.

Christopher Williams, 33, received a service award for his heroism at the Pembroke Park town hall meeting.

Back in February, a group of siblings were taking out the trash, when police say 65-year-old George Pratt, who also lives in the complex, grabbed one child-- and was forcing the young boy into his home.

"From the time that young man looked back at me, I instantly knew I had to intervene," says Williams.

That's when police say Pratt pulled out a gun, and without hesitation, Chris grabbed the gun-- and told the child to run.

"Honestly and truly I believe my purpose in life is to help people," says Williams. "I'm so thankful to be recognized for this...I would do this all again if I had to."